Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  French Court Finds Far-Right Politician Guilty of Hate Speech

French Court Finds Far-Right Politician Guilty of Hate Speech

A French court found far-right French presidential candidate and political commentator Éric Zemmour guilty Monday of inciting racial hatred and ordered him to pay more than $11,000 in fines.

Zemmour told a group of foreign correspondents that he stood by his controversial words, insisting he could not have been inciting racial hatred “insofar as unaccompanied minor migrants are not from a separate race.”

Monday’s case focused on comments that Zemmour made in September 2020 during an interview on French television network CNews about children who migrated to France without parents or guardians.

“They don’t belong here,” Zemmour had said about the children. “They are thieves. They are murderers. They are rapists. That’s all they are. They should be sent back. They shouldn’t even come.”

Speaking at a news conference Monday, Zemmour stood by his comments and said he would appeal, adding that the court was condemning him for expressing his views. 

The former TV pundit, who is running in April’s presidential election, is drawing fervent audiences with his anti-Islam, anti-immigration views.

For several weeks last year, opinion polls showed that Zemmour, who has earlier convictions for inciting racial hatred, was coming close to placing second in the presidential poll and facing French President Emmanuel Macron in a runoff. He now ranks fourth in many polls.

 

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

дата публікації: 17-01-2022



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Портнов-Тимошенко
Як дегенерат Портнов служив Юлії Тимошенко і допомагав їй обкрадати українців, а потім зрадив її з Януковичем
розділ: Важливі новини, Корупція, Усі новини

Андрій Портнов, і з огляду на його посаду в Адміністрації Януковича, і за свідченнями багатьох народних депутатів, зокрема і від фракції Партії регіонів – із «юриста Тимошенко» став «юристом Януковича». На думку аналітиків, це зіграло свою роль у судовому процесі проти Юлії Тимошенко.

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: