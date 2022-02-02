Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Belarus Activists Flee to the US, Say Europe Not Safe

Belarus Activists Flee to the US, Say Europe Not Safe

The continuing crackdown on pro-democracy activists following the 2020 presidential elections in Belarus has spurred a wave of political asylum seekers. VOA’s Igor Tsikhanenka spoke with some who undertook a long and uncertain journey to Mexico and on to the United States in recent months. Some of them say they had no other choice because they no longer feel safe even in the European Union. Camera: Aaron Fedor

дата публікації: 02-02-2022



автор:


коментарі:

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 686 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Голова СБУ баканов заблокував вручення підозри крадуну коломойському
розділ: Важливі новини, Корупція, Усі новини

вже кілька тижнів детективи НАБУ готові вручати підозри бандюку коломойському і іншим у справі “Привату”. Проте призначений зеленським голова СБУ іван баканов заблокував цей процес

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: