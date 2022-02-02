Belarus Activists Flee to the US, Say Europe Not Safe

The continuing crackdown on pro-democracy activists following the 2020 presidential elections in Belarus has spurred a wave of political asylum seekers. VOA’s Igor Tsikhanenka spoke with some who undertook a long and uncertain journey to Mexico and on to the United States in recent months. Some of them say they had no other choice because they no longer feel safe even in the European Union. Camera: Aaron Fedor
…
Голова СБУ баканов заблокував вручення підозри крадуну коломойськомурозділ: Важливі новини, Корупція, Усі новини
вже кілька тижнів детективи НАБУ готові вручати підозри бандюку коломойському і іншим у справі “Привату”. Проте призначений зеленським голова СБУ іван баканов заблокував цей процесчитати
коментарі: