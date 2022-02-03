Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Russia Closes Deutsche Welle’s Moscow Arm in Retaliatory Move Against Germany

Russia said Thursday it is shutting down the operations of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in response to Berlin’s ban on Russian broadcaster RT DE.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement it was closing Deutsche Welle’s Russian bureau, stripping all its staff of their accreditation, and stopping the channel being broadcast on Russian territory.

Germany’s MABB media watchdog and Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media institutions said this week that RT DE could not broadcast in Germany using a Serbian license.

дата публікації: 03-02-2022



