Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Standoff Ends at Amsterdam Apple Store; Hostage Safe

Standoff Ends at Amsterdam Apple Store; Hostage Safe

An hourslong hostage standoff at the Apple Store in Amsterdam ended late Tuesday with police in a car driving into the hostage taker as he ran from the store. His hostage was safe, police said. 

“We can confirm that the hostage taker is out of the Apple Store,” police said in a tweet. “He is lying on the street and a robot is checking him for explosives. Armed police officers have him under control from a distance. The hostage is safe.” 

Police then said that the man did not have explosives and that medical staff were attending to him. There was no word on his condition. 

The motive for the incident was not immediately clear. Local broadcaster AT5 suggested the standoff was the result of an attempted armed robbery. AT5 said witnesses reported hearing shots fired. 

Dozens of police, including heavily armed specialist arrest teams, massed around the store, cleared and sealed off the nearby Leidseplein square and urged people living there or in shops or cafes nearby to remain indoors. The square ringed by bars and restaurants is close to one of the Dutch capital’s main shopping streets.  

Police said dozens of people managed to leave the building during the standoff but declined to give more details about the situation in the popular store. 

As police lines were set up to keep people away from the store, a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead. The police asked people not to publish images or livestream the hostage situation “for the safety of the people involved and our deployment.”  

Earlier, video posted on social media appeared to show an armed person in the store, apparently holding somebody else. It was not clear how many people were in the store. 

A spokesman for Apple in the Netherlands did not respond to requests seeking comment. 

 

дата публікації: 23-02-2022



автор:


коментарі:

ПравдаUA skype чат

Chat with me

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 789 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Портнов зрадник
Як дегенерат Портнов служив Віктору Януковичу і допомагав йому обкрадати і вбивати українців, а тепер проситься до Зеленського
розділ: Важливі новини, Корупція, Усі новини

Щодо ролі Андрія Портнова у цій справі, то Тимошенко ще задовго до оголошення вироку стверджувала: «Кілька годин тому у Януковича була «сходка», де були Хорошковський, Льовочкін, Портнов та Отрош (глава Печерського суду). Узгоджували мій вирок». А 28 липня 2011 року Юлія Тимошенко, відповідаючи на запитання щодо залученості Андрія Портнова у цей процес, сказала: «Йому безпосередньо доручено все це проводити», вкотре наголосивши, що завдання «засудити її» дав безпосередньо Віктор Янукович. Ось такий Андрій Брут-Портнов з Луганська.

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: