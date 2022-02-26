Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 26

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 26

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

12:05 a.m.: Russia blocked a move Friday in the U.N. Security Council to condemn and halt its invasion of Ukraine, but several nations said they would seek accountability from the full U.N. membership in the General Assembly. VOA’s Margaret Besheer has the story.

12:01 a.m.:  Agence France-Presse has a timeline of major events in the conflict:

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

дата публікації: 26-02-2022



автор:


коментарі:

ПравдаUA skype чат

Chat with me

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 790 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Портнов-Тимошенко
Як дегенерат Портнов служив Юлії Тимошенко і допомагав їй обкрадати українців, а потім зрадив її з Януковичем
розділ: Важливі новини, Корупція, Усі новини

Андрій Портнов, і з огляду на його посаду в Адміністрації Януковича, і за свідченнями багатьох народних депутатів, зокрема і від фракції Партії регіонів – із «юриста Тимошенко» став «юристом Януковича». На думку аналітиків, це зіграло свою роль у судовому процесі проти Юлії Тимошенко.

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: