Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Russia Threatens Local Media Covering Ukraine War

Russia Threatens Local Media Covering Ukraine War

Russia’s communications regulator accused 10 local media outlets on Saturday of falsely depicting what Russia calls a special military operation in Ukraine and distributing false information about events there.

Among those sent warning letters were Echo Moskvy, a popular radio station, and Novaya Gazeta, a newspaper critical of the government whose editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov was awarded a Nobel Peace prize last year.

Roskomnadzor, the regulator, ordered the media to delete the offending information or face restricted access to their websites and media resources.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, saying it needed to demilitarize its neighbor.

дата публікації: 27-02-2022



автор:


коментарі:

ПравдаUA skype чат

Chat with me

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 790 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Развратник слуцкий по указке пукина умоляет снять санкции в виде оплаты ненужной гуманитарки для Италии
розділ: Важливі новини, Війна, Усі новини

Итальянский политик Вито Петрочелли заявил, что получил письмо из российской думы от леонида слуцкого. В нём тот просит снять санкции с москвы. Италия объясняет это “счетом” за так называемую “бесплатную” гуманитарку из россии

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: