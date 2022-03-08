Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Russia Appeals FIFA, UEFA Ban From Football Competition

Russia Appeals FIFA, UEFA Ban From Football Competition

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has appealed FIFA and UEFA bans on its football teams.

The football governing bodies suspended Russia from competition on February 28 following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The RFU will demand the restoration of all men’s and women’s national teams of Russia in all types of football in the tournaments in which they took part (including in the qualifying round of the World Cup in Qatar), as well as compensation for damage,” the RFU said last week.

“In order to ensure the possibility of the participation of Russian teams in the next scheduled matches, the RFU will insist on an expedited procedure for considering the case.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said a decision on the appeal could come in the next few days.

Russia’s men’s national team had a scheduled World Cup qualifying match against Poland on March 24. Poland has refused to play.

The winner of the match would play either Sweden or the Czech Republic, both of which have refused to play Russia.

Polish, Swedish and Czech soccer federations and federations from other nations will participate in the appeal process.

A wide range of sporting bodies have taken steps to ban or limit the participation of Russian athletes.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press and Reuters.

дата публікації: 08-03-2022



автор:


коментарі:

ПравдаUA skype чат

Chat with me

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 790 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

U.S. President Barack Obama welcomed Turkey’s effort with Russia to revive a Syrian
розділ: En, Важливі новини, Війна, Усі новини

U.S. President Barack Obama welcomed Turkey’s effort with Russia to revive a Syrian cease-fire and peace talks in a conversation …

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: