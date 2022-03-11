Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Queen Elizabeth Cancels Appearance at Commonwealth Day Celebration 

Queen Elizabeth Cancels Appearance at Commonwealth Day Celebration 

Britain’s Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II would not attend the Commonwealth Day events scheduled for Monday in Westminster Abbey.

In a statement, the palace said, “After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, the Queen has asked The Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty” at the Commonwealth Day service.

The statement said the queen would continue with other scheduled events, including in-person audiences, next week.

Last month, Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 but apparently recovered. She was well enough on Monday to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle.

Apart from that, she has mainly carried out duties virtually from her Windsor Castle home.

дата публікації: 11-03-2022



автор:


коментарі:

