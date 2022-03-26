Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Ukrainian Exiles Grateful, Worried About Families Left Behind

Ukrainian Exiles Grateful, Worried About Families Left Behind

The United Nations says more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion started a month ago, and Thursday the Biden administration promised to accept 100,000 Ukrainians displaced by the war in the United States.  Mike O’Sullivan reports from Tijuana, Mexico, where many Ukrainians are arriving to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. They welcome the news but are worried about family members left behind.
Camera: Mike O’Sullivan

дата публікації: 26-03-2022



автор:


коментарі:

ПравдаUA skype чат

Chat with me

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 790 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

German prosecutors: syrian suspected of planning truck attack arrested
розділ: En, Важливі новини, Війна, Усі новини

A Syrian migrant who arrived in Germany two years ago has been arrested on suspicion of seeking funds from Islamic …

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: