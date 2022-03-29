Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Netherlands Expels 17 Russian Diplomats

Netherlands Expels 17 Russian Diplomats

The Netherlands announced Tuesday it is expelling 17 Russian diplomats, characterizing them as a “threat to national security.”

The foreign affairs ministry said the reason for the expulsions was information indicating the 17 are “secretly active as intelligence officers.”

The ministry added that the “intelligence threat against the Netherlands remains high. The current attitude of Russia in a broader sense makes the presence of these intelligence officers undesirable.”

It said it took the move after consulting with several other countries.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the country was prepared should Russia take retaliatory measures against Dutch officials in Russia.

Similar actions have been taken recently by the United States, Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press and Reuters

дата публікації: 29-03-2022



автор:


коментарі:

ПравдаUA skype чат

Chat with me

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 790 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Провідні вчені США закликали Трампа зберегти ядерну угоду з Іраном
розділ: Важливі новини, Війна, Усі новини

Кількадесят провідних учених США закликали обраного майбутнього президента Дональда Трампа підтримати ядерну угоду з Іраном і назвали її тією твердинею, …

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: