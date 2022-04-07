Thousands of Russians Move to Armenia Amid Russia’s Aggression in Ukraine

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Russian citizens — the majority working in the IT sector and passionately opposing Russia’s aggression — have moved to Armenia. Shake Avoyan went to Armenia to find out why and has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by Shake Avoyan.
…
Загальна кількість шахрайських атак в сфері електронної комерції зросла на 113%розділ: Бізнес, Важливі новини, Усі новини
Відповідно до нового звіту від Electronic Funds Transfer Association (EFTA), загальна кількість шахрайських атак зросла на 113% в 2016 році …читати
коментарі: