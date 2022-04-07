Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Thousands of Russians Move to Armenia Amid Russia’s Aggression in Ukraine

Thousands of Russians Move to Armenia Amid Russia’s Aggression in Ukraine

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Russian citizens — the majority working in the IT sector and passionately opposing Russia’s aggression — have moved to Armenia. Shake Avoyan went to Armenia to find out why and has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by Shake Avoyan.

