Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  France’s President Heads to a Tight Runoff Against Far-right Leader

France’s President Heads to a Tight Runoff Against Far-right Leader

As in 2017, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen will meet in a runoff later this month, after placing first and second in Sunday’s first round of presidential elections, with about 27% and 23% of the vote, respectively. Macron is favored to win a second term, but polls show a tight race — and a chance for a far-right victory. From Paris, Lisa Bryant reports for VOA.  

дата публікації: 11-04-2022



автор:


коментарі:

ПравдаUA skype чат

Chat with me

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 790 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Бодя-качконіс перейшов в касту ображених і хвалиться насмоктаним в бєні багатством
розділ: Важливі новини, Корупція, Усі новини

Бодя-качконіс (Андрій Богдан) перейшов в касту ображених, хвалиться багатством, насмоктаним в товстозадого бєні коломойського  і шукає нових клієнтів

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: