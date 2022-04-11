France’s President Heads to a Tight Runoff Against Far-right Leader

As in 2017, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen will meet in a runoff later this month, after placing first and second in Sunday’s first round of presidential elections, with about 27% and 23% of the vote, respectively. Macron is favored to win a second term, but polls show a tight race — and a chance for a far-right victory. From Paris, Lisa Bryant reports for VOA.

