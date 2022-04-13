Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  Turkey Positions Itself as Key to Ending Europe’s Dependence on Russian Energy

Turkey Positions Itself as Key to Ending Europe’s Dependence on Russian Energy

With the European Union pledging to end its dependence on Russian gas, Turkey is positioning itself as a key bridge to alternative energy supplies from other nations. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Produced by: Rob Raffaele

