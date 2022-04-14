Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  International Prosecutors: ‘Ukraine Is a Crime Scene’

International Prosecutors: ‘Ukraine Is a Crime Scene’

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, visited mass graves in Bucha, Ukraine, Wednesday, telling reporters afterward, “Ukraine is a crime scene.” The United States says it will help document those crimes, as VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

розділ: En, Важливі новини, Війна, Усі новини

