Tiny Moldova Grapples with Russia Ties While Seeking EU Membership

Moldova’s population is strongly divided over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The tiny former Soviet republic, which has a majority Russian-speaking population in some regions, is highly receptive to Russian influence, from Kremlin television propaganda to church altars. Marcus Harton narrates this report from Ricardo Marquina in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau.

Camera: Ricardo Marquina Produced by: Marcus Harton

