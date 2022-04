Over 150 Journalists Have Left Russia Since Start of Ukraine Invasion

More than 150 Russian journalists have left the country since its invasion of Ukraine. More are working with international organizations safeguarding the rights of journalists. Anush Avetisyan looks at how the international community is helping independent Russian journalists in these difficult times.

Camera: Andrey Degtyarev, Dmitry Shakhov Produced by: Marcus Harton

