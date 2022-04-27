Home  /  En, Усі новини  /  US Supports Sending Seized Oligarchs’ Assets to Ukraine

US Supports Sending Seized Oligarchs’ Assets to Ukraine

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that the Biden administration supports legislation that calls for some of the proceeds being seized from Russian oligarchs to go “directly to Ukraine.”  

“That’s not the current circumstance,” Garland told the Senate Appropriations Committee as lawmakers questioned him about the property and assets the Justice Department is seizing from close wealthy associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin after his February 24 invasion of Ukraine.  

The Justice Department, headed by Garland, launched a new unit, called KleptoCapture, to help enforce sanctions against Russian government officials and oligarchs, targeting their yachts, jets, real estate and other assets. 

The expressed U.S. hope was that the Putin allies might pressure him to end his war against Ukraine. Some key Russian figures have voiced opposition to the invasion, but the Russian attacks continue, now concentrated in eastern Ukraine after Moscow failed to topple Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or seize the capital of Kyiv. 

The Justice Department said earlier this month that its first seizure was a $90 million, 77-meter luxury yacht that Spanish law enforcement took control of at Washington’s request.  

Garland condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine during his testimony, saying that the “horrible atrocities” that are being seen in videos and photos from the country “are the kinds of things anybody growing up in the 20th century never expected to see in the 21st again.” 

 

дата публікації: 27-04-2022



автор:


коментарі:

ПравдаUA skype чат

Chat with me

Domain Names, Domains, Hosting
your ads here
iPage
your ads here

новини поштою

введіть свою email адресу щоб підписатися і першими отримувати свіжі новини

Join 790 other subscribers

@Мережа Правди

Головне

Зараз в Україні відсутній суд: верховний суд подарував 21 мільйон шахраю коломойському, бо він друг зеленського
розділ: Важливі новини, Корупція, Усі новини

Верховний Суд відхилив касаційну скаргу НБУ, який намагався продати заставу за кредитом рефінансування, виданому «Приватбанку» ще за часів Коломойського. Суд фактично вирішив, що і в майбутньому за борги олігарха має відповідати вже державний «Приватбанк», тобто прості українці!!!

читати

Про видання

"Правда України" створена українцями і присвячена Україні та всім проблемам, які на жаль, зараз є в Україні. Кожен може опублікувати тут свої думки, статті, вірші, прозу, пісні, фото, відео.

Підтримайте нас, будь ласка: