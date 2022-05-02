US Diplomats Resume Some Activities in Ukraine

A U.S. diplomat said Monday the United States could reopen its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, soon.

Chargé d’affaires Kristina Kvien said during a press conference in Kyiv that the U.S. will still wait for a determination by security professionals before any reopening.

“When they tell us we can go back, we will go back,” she said.

Kvien said U.S. diplomats would begin making day trips to the Ukraine capital over the next couple of weeks.

“We are thrilled to be back and will continue our efforts to do everything possible here on the ground to help Ukraine win this war.”

“I would say the message to Russia is, ‘You failed.’ Ukraine is still standing,” Kvien added.

The U.S. Embassy was shuttered almost two weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said some U.S. diplomats would start making visits to Lviv in the western part of the country.

The news of a resumption of U.S. diplomatic activities in Ukraine comes in the wake of several high-profile trips to the country by U.S officials, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.

…